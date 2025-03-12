CMC Rifle campus hosts second annual hiring fair

Colorado Mountain College Rifle and the Colorado River Valley Chamber are hosting their second annual Vitality of the Valley Hiring Fair on March 20 this year at the Colorado Mountain College Rifle’s campus.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with top local employers at the job fair, providing a way for attendees to meet with regional employers across a variety of industries, explore job openings, network and share resumes no matter if they’re looking for a job, jump-starting a career or transitioning into a new field.

Garfield School District Re-2, Glenwood Hot Springs, the city of Rifle, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Roaring Fork Home Care and Alpine Bank have been confirmed to be in attendance at the fair. More businesses are expected to confirm closer to the event.

Ryan Barkman, parks manager for New Castle, shared his experience with last year’s job fair.

“Last season, we were fortunate to have a culinary CMC student join our team through the Vitality of the Valley event,” Barkman said. “He was a hardworking guy who showed up on time every day and never missed a shift. With culinary school off during the summer, he was fully available to work with us, and we’re excited to have him back this summer. We truly appreciate CMC for hosting an event that attracts dedicated, talented individuals.”

For more information or to register for the fair, contact Erin Hunt at emhunt@coloradomtn.edu .