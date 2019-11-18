CMC Rifle campus temporarily closing Monday
Colorado Mountain College’s Rifle campus at 3695 Airport Road is closing today because of a water main break.
All classes and events are canceled. The city of Rifle is working on the break and regular services are expected to resume Tuesday.
All other CMC campuses and locations are currently open as scheduled.
Call your local CMC campus or go to coloradomtn.edu for more information.
