CMC Rifle graduates class of 2022
Underneath a bright morning sun Saturday, students at Colorado Mountain College Rifle turned their tassels.
Graduating this year from CMC Rifle were 70 students receiving degrees, 164 receiving certificates and 75 concurrent enrollment high school students and another for those earning high school equivalency and workforce diplomas, a news release states.
An afternoon ceremony was held for fire science graduates.
