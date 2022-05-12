CMC Rifle graduates class of 2022

Newly graduated Colorado Mountain College Rifle student Andrea Saucedo hugs a loved one during a graduation ceremony Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Citizen Telegram

Underneath a bright morning sun Saturday, students at Colorado Mountain College Rifle turned their tassels.

Graduating this year from CMC Rifle were 70 students receiving degrees, 164 receiving certificates and 75 concurrent enrollment high school students and another for those earning high school equivalency and workforce diplomas, a news release states.

An afternoon ceremony was held for fire science graduates.

Colorado Mountain College Rifle student Sarahi Carrillo Velasco gives a speech during a graduation ceremony Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Newly graduated Colorado Mountain College Rifle student Ricardo Ledesma shakes hands with CMC instructors during a graduation ceremony Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Colorado Mountain College Rifle student Nancy Espinosa prepares to graduate Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Colorado Mountain College Rifle student Stephanie Gomez receives her degree during a graduation ceremony Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

