CMC Rifle to host three graduation ceremonies in May

Graduation season is sneaking up and already peeking around the corner, much to the excitement of the 2024-25 graduating classes.

The ceremonies will recognize students from the general graduating class, concurrent enrollment programs, and adult diploma programs, each with their own event.

“Collegewide, 15 ceremonies total are being held at 11 campuses and additional sites throughout CMC’s 7,500-square-mile district from April 17 through May 5 to celebrate the accomplishments of the college’s graduating class of 2024-25,” the college said in a news release.

On May 2, CMC Rifle will host two ceremonies at Clough Auditorium on the Rifle campus. The general commencement begins at 5 p.m., followed by the high school equivalency and adult high school diploma ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Two local education leaders will deliver keynote addresses during the May 2 ceremonies: Garfield Re-2 Superintendent Heather Grumley and CMC Adult High School Diploma Program Coordinator Cathy Slaymaker.

Grumley, who will retire in June after more than 30 years in education, will speak during the general commencement.

Slaymaker, a CMC alumna who began teaching in the school’s GED classrooms in 2014, has spent more than three decades helping adults earn diplomas and equivalency credentials. She played a pivotal role in launching CMC’s adult high school diploma program, the college noted.

The celebration continues May 5 with a ceremony honoring high school students who completed college credits through concurrent enrollment. That event begins at 6 p.m. at the Clough Auditorium.

The keynote speaker for the May 5 ceremony is Alejandro Jaquez-Caro, an admissions representative and CMC environmental science alumnus. Jaquez-Caro, who joined the college in 2023, is known for his commitment to expanding access to higher education for students from diverse backgrounds.