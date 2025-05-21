CMC Rifle to unveil mural honoring Indigenous history and Ute leader Kenny Frost

A new mural honoring the Indigenous history of the Colorado River Valley and the Ute people will be unveiled Thursday at Colorado Mountain College in Rifle.

The large-scale artwork will be the latest addition to more than 100 local-themed murals displayed on campus walls, many of which highlight the area’s ranching heritage. This newest piece aims to elevate Indigenous culture and recognize its foundational role in the region’s history.

The mural features the late Kenny Frost (1954–2023), a respected Southern Ute leader who spent his life advocating for the preservation of Native culture. Frost collaborated with the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies to honor Indigenous histories throughout Western Colorado. The mural acknowledges the enduring presence and influence of Native people in Garfield County.

Rifle-based muralist Jeremy Velasquez, known for his vibrant, community-focused pieces, is the artist behind the work. A graduate of CMC’s GED program, Velasquez previously painted a mural at the college’s Spring Valley campus and will be present for Thursday’s unveiling.

Also attending the ceremony is Larry Cesspooch, a filmmaker, storyteller and spiritual leader from the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in northeastern Utah. He will share the Ute creation story and speak on the tribe’s deep roots in the region.

The unveiling ceremony is open to the public and will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22, at the CMC Rifle campus, 3695 Airport Road. For more information, contact Lisa Girardot at lagirardot@coloradomtn.edu .