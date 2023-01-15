CMC sponsors MLK, Jr. Day food, coat drive

The late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is shown in this undated file photo. The Martin Luther King Jr. birthday holiday is celebrated this year on Monday, Jan. 19, 1998, although the actual anniversary of his birthday is Jan. 15. (AP Photo)



Colorado Mountain College is honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a food and coat drive through Monday.

“Your generous donation to our food and coat drive will help sustain the services that LiftUp, and the Food Bank of The Rockies provide to hundreds of families in the Roaring Fork Valley,” a CMC news release states.

Items can be placed in the boxes at the entryways of CMC’s Carbondale and Aspen locations.

“On Martin Luther King Day let’s remember that one of his dreams was ending hunger and poverty,” the release states. “The basic right of food is essential for all people.”

Dr. King proclaimed in his Nobel Peace Prize speech, “I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits.”

Glenwood Springs city offices closed

City of Glenwood Springs administrative offices and non-emergency services, including City Hall, will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Community Center, South Canyon Landfill, Community Art Center, and Ride Glenwood will remain open with normal hours.

Emergency services are available by calling 911. For non-emergencies, call Garfield County Dispatch at 970-625-8095.

Some local government offices remain open for the holiday, including Garfield County administrative offices. The Board of County Commissioners is slated to meet on its normal Monday schedule, beginning at 8 a.m.