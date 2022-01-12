CMC to highlight indigenous histories on MLK Jr. Day

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Colorado Mountain College is hosting a virtual event focused on indigenous tribal histories, a CMC news release states.

Led by Ernest House Jr., a member of the Ute Mountain Tribe and senior policy director for the Keystone Policy Center, the event is slated as a community conversation about understanding the area’s past as an avenue to pave a better path forward.

Dubbed “Beyond Acknowledgements: Understanding CMC’s land heritage and seeding the future,” the virtual event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday on Zoom.

Keynote speaker House is the son of the late Ernest House Sr., a longtime tribal leader of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and great grandson of the last hereditary chief of the tribe, Chief Jack House, the release states.

Throughout his career, House endeavored to maintain government relationships between the state of Colorado and tribal governments and organizations. At the Keystone Policy Center, House works with stakeholders in the areas of tribal consultation, energy, healthcare and education.

CMC Steamboat Springs social science professor Patrick Staib is slated to join House during the key presentation, and additional CMC presenters, including President Carrie Besnette Hauser, are scheduled to participate in the virtual event, a release states.

For those unable to attend, the event will be recorded.

Potential attendees can contact Heather Weems at hweems@coloradomtn.edu or 970-947-8365 for questions regarding accessing Zoom.