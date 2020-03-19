CMC to stick exclusively with online instruction through spring semester

A classroom sits empty at the CMC Spring Valley Campus on Wednesday afternoon.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

In response to the most-recent state-level directives aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Colorado Mountain College has opted to conclude the spring semester via online and Webex platforms and will not resume in-person classes.

Gov. Jared Polis, by executive order on Wednesday, tightened restrictions on public gatherings to 10 or less and postponed direct classroom instruction in Colorado K-12 schools through April 17.

To comply, Colorado Mountain College decided to extend the modified online or Webex delivery of credit courses in associate and bachelor’s degree programs, as well as English as a second language and GED courses, through the remainder of the spring semester. The semester ends May 1.

“Students residing in the residence halls are being encouraged to vacate the facilities unless the residence halls are their primary homes,” the college announced in a Thursday afternoon press release.

Residential students who need to return to campus to collect their belongings can find more information at https://coloradomtn.edu/covid19/

In addition, according to the release:

All non-credit (community education) courses are canceled through May 1.

CMC’s campuses remain open to students and employees only. This is to provide students with access to computers, if needed, so they can continue their courses via Webex or online. No face-to-face classes will be offered.

Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies have been canceled. College leaders are looking into alternative ways to celebrate students’ achievements, and hope to share that information soon.

Employees have been encouraged to work from home, if practical and possible, and if they work from any CMC campus or facility, to practice strict social distancing.

“I am so proud of our Colorado Mountain College community, and all of the heavy lifting our faculty and staff are doing right now,” CMC President and CEO Carrie Besnette Hauser said.

“We continue to remain in regular communication with county and state health departments, so that our decisions are consistent with those in the state. I have every confidence that our efforts will result in quality learning experiences for our students as they finish out the 2020-21 academic year.”

More information about the college’s response to the COVID-19 virus can be found at https://coloradomtn.edu/covid19/