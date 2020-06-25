CMC trustees pass $69.3M general budget for 2020-21

Colorado Mountain College Trustees have approved a $69.3 million operating budget for the coming year.

Meeting in Aspen on Wednesday — the board’s first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began in March — trustees voted unanimously to approve the college’s fiscal year 2020-21 budget.

The budget includes $69.3 million in general fund expenditures. Of that total, nearly $55.9 million is for personnel costs, plus $7.6 million in general operating expenses, according to a budget summary that’s available on CMC’s website.

In addition, the budget includes a capital fund (including reserves) of $8.4 million, auxiliary funds of $9.9 million and financial aid funds of $10.5 million.

Excluding one-time stimulus funds received through the state related to impacts of the COVID-19 response, and compared to fiscal year 2019-20, the balanced general fund budget includes an overall increase in operating expenses of 2.3%, which is near annual inflation, according to a college news release announcing the budget approval.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Other details can be found in the budget summary that’s included on the website.

“The Wednesday meeting was held under strict public health protocols and social distancing requirements,” the college noted in a news release calling attention to the budget approval.

“Per state and local health orders, and as a practice run for the upcoming fall semester, all participants and guests in the meeting completed a health screening, wore masks and stood or sat at least 6 feet apart,” the release stated.

Building and meeting room occupancy was also closely monitored to comply with Pitkin County group-size restrictions, the release said.