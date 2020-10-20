CMC working with stakeholders group regarding future of Glenwood Center

Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Springs campus.

Colorado Mountain College Trustees got an earful Tuesday from some of the regular program leaders and users of CMC’s Glenwood Center, the future of which has been the subject of much community discussion lately.

College officials announced in August that there are no immediate plans to sell or lease the facility on Blake Avenue, after rumors that its future was uncertain.

While no formal recommendations are on the table, the Glenwood Center, along with other CMC facilities in the Roaring Fork Valley region, are being closely evaluated in terms of the college’s future space needs, CMC said in a statement at the time.

Tuesday’s CMC Board of Trustees meeting, held in person at the Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs and via Zoom for those who wanted to listen in, was the first time the board has had any substantial discussion on the matter.

“I don’t really think we’ll know anything for sure for another year or so,” CMC Board President Patricia Theobald said, referring to wide fluctuations in student enrollment, program trends and other data brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s silly, frankly, to try to figure out how to use or rent out a building when so many things are changing,” she said.

Regardless, there will be a chance for the public to be involved when that time comes, Theobald said.

That was somewhat reassuring to the group of about nine people — including former college administrators, faculty and students — who addressed the board about what they see as the importance of maintaining the Blake building as a college center.

“Each of us here easily has another 10 or 15 people we’ve been talking to about this,” said longtime Glenwood Springs resident Martha Cochran.

“We don’t want a rash decision that’s going to be counter to the community’s needs,” Cochran said. “And when we think about the Glenwood Center, it’s really been the open door for students to come to this college.”

CMC has had at least one outside inquiry about use of the Glenwood Center, from the Colorado River Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES), which operates the alternative Yampah Mountain High School in Glenwood Springs. However, no formal negotiations have started with that or any other organization, Matt Gianneschi, chief operating officer for CMC, said in previous interviews.

In the meantime, Spring Valley/Glenwood Campus Dean Heather Exby and CMC Trustee Marianne Virgili said they have been meeting with and keeping the ad hoc community group informed. Those talks will continue, they said during the Tuesday meeting.

