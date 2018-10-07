CNN’s HLN Channel to air series on Ted Bundy starting tonight

HLN Channel airs a four-part series beginning tonight about serial killer Ted Bundy, who escaped from the Garfield County Jail in Glenwood Springs on Dec. 30, 1977, before committing more murders in Florida where he was ultimately apprehended, convicted and later was put to death in the electric chair.

The series, called “How It Really Happened,” begins with parts one and two, "The Girls Are Missing" and "Ted Escapes,” scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Mountain Time) Sunday. Parts three and four, "The Murder Trials" and "The Death Row Confessions," are set to air Oct. 14. HLN is owned by CNN.

The series makes use of some of the work by Everett, Washington photographer Jerry Gay, who took several pictures of Bundy in 1977 in Colorado, where he was in custody on a murder charge in Garfield County. Earlier that year, Bundy had escaped by jumping from a courthouse window in Aspen. He was captured six days later.

Then, just weeks after Gay met him, on Dec. 30, 1977, Bundy escaped again, this time from the Garfield County Jail in Glenwood Springs. Bundy's killing rampage continued in Florida, where he was executed in 1989.

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent in April 2017 also discovered negatives from photos taken by a staff photographer around the time of his Aspen escape. The negatives had been locked away in an office safe that had to be cracked.