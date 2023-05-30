Coal Ridge athletes sign to take talents to the next level

Kutter Wilson makes his decision official with mom Deann Wilson by his side.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

A pair of both Coal Ridge High School cheer and track and field stars put pen to paper on Tuesday, solidifying their leap to the collegiate ranks to continue their athletic careers.

A school that has seen five students sign their respective National Letter of Intents in the month of May, here is what each student had to say about the next chapter in their sporting careers:

Kutter Wilson, cheer, Iowa Western Community College

A dual sport athlete during his senior year, Kutter Wilson will now take his talents to Iowa Western Community College where he will compete for the defending Universal Cheerleaders Association open coed national champions. Planning to major in athletic training and exercise science, Wilson said he is excited for the opportunity.

“They have a great cheer program and I see myself being able to excel there,” Wilson said. “I’m excited to experience a new atmosphere and have the opportunity to meet new people.”

Tony Lagunas, cheer, Midland University

Tony Lagunas will continue his cheer career at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Signing to attend Midland University and also compete in cheerleading, Tony Lagunas will reunite with fellow Coal Ridge teammate Jesús Camúnez. A tri-sport athlete during his time at Coal Ridge, Lagunas plans to major in exercise science.Competing in cheer for his first time during the 2022-23 season, Lagunas is eager to continue his athletic career.

“It’s going to be very different but it’s going to be fun,” Lagunas said. “I’m definitely going to have some nerves but I’m excited to get out there and meet my new team.”

Mikayla Cheney, track and field, United States Military Academy West Point

Mikayla Cheney poses after making her commitment to the United States Military Academy official.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Returning from hip surgery last May that sidelined Mikayla Cheney for her senior volleyball and cross country seasons, the track and field star walked away from the Colorado state championships with four medals, including a personal-best time in the 1600-meter race. Now, Cheney will report to the United States Military Academy West Point on June 26. Holding a number of offers to run collegiately, Cheney is ready to embrace a new challenge.

“It’s going to be a lot different than anything I’m used to and it’s something that I’m super excited about,” Cheney said. “It’s a whole new world out there.”

Chase Gerber, track and field, Lancaster Bible College

Chase Gerber poses with mom Aimee Gerber and dad Jeff Gerber after signing to compete in high jump at Lancaster Bible College.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Following in the footsteps of his brothers, Chase Gerber will attend Lancaster Bible College in Pennsylvania. While his brothers are active in golf and basketball, respectively, Gerber will instead attend the school to compete in the high jump. Also contributing on Coal Ridge’s basketball team during his senior year, Gerber will major in sports management once stepping foot on campus.

“It’s a great school that helps develop you as a person and I’m really excited to go out there and get started,” Gerber said. “I’ve been committed for a while now so for the time to be coming up so quickly is pretty cool.”

Ezra Williams, soccer, Masters University

Ezra Williams signs to continue his soccer career at Masters University with mom Kristi Williams, dad Kenneth Williams and brother Jireh Williams by his side.

Coal Ridge High School/Courtesy

Signing his National Letter of Intent on May 10, Ezra Williams will continue his soccer career at Masters University in Santa Clarita, California. The 2023 3A Western Slope League player of the year and two-time all-state nominee said his faith played a big part in helping him make a decision where to go next.

“It’s a beautiful campus and a great school but the real reason I chose Masters was because I wanted somewhere where I could test my faith,” Williams said. “I feel like Masters will be a great fit for me in a lot of ways.”