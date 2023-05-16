Coal Ridge baseball mercy rules Rangely in double-header, finishes regular season undefeated

Coal Ridge freshman George Roberts finds home plate during Tuesday's double-header against Rangely.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

While the weather during Coal Ridge baseball’s double-header against Rangley Tuesday may have taken a turn in between games, the outcome of both games stayed the same. The Titans mercy ruled the Panthers in the third inning of both games to finish the regular season with a perfect record.

Never close, the No.3 Titans outscored Rangely by a combined score of 42-2 over six innings of play.

While Rangely had its share of both pitching struggles and errors throughout the course of both games, it was Coal Ridge’s impressive batting on the day that allowed them to run up the score.

In the first game, Coal Ridge senior Brandon Short blasted a two-run home run, accounting for only a handful of the 13 runs that the team would find themselves putting onto the scoreboard during the first inning alone.

Shortly after, Coal Ridge sophomore Ben Simons would do the same, blasting a two-run home run and furthering the gap between the two teams.

Junior Alexis Serna also scored four runs and stole three bases during the first bout. Freshman Dylan Miller also contributed, going 3-for-3 while accounting for five RBIs.

The first game ended by a score of 20-0.

While Rangley was never an opponent to be overlooked, boasting a 10-8 record in the class 2A division, Short said Tuesday’s double header was one they were confident they could walk away from with the wins needed to finish the regular season unbeaten.

“We wanted these games and we wanted to be a part of history at this school,” Short said. “It’s a really good feeling but we still have to go out there and play our game on Saturday (when 3A state tournament play begins).”

In the second game, Serna would continue to do what he does best, stealing two bases and putting up four runs.

While the team never lost a step and continued to log a number of runs, Rangley would answer with two runs in the second inning to make it a 9-2 ball game.

Following a pitching change for Rangely, it was eight walks in a row that would allow for the Titans to go on a 13 score run in the third inning and notch their second mercy rule of the day.

Simons said despite two mercy rules and finishing the season with a perfect 23-0 record, Tuesday’s matchups were about continuing to carry the momentum.

“We don’t want to lose a step and we really wanted to come out here and tighten things up before playoffs,” Simons said.

What looks to be a sure fire guarantee to capture a one-seed heading into tournament play, head coach Dan Larsen said he is excited for the team, but even more so excited for what lies ahead.

“We’ve proven to ourselves what we can do,” Larsen said. “We just have to put our heads down and continue to work.”

The 2023 Colorado High School Activities Association baseball bracket is expected to be released on Wednesday.

