 Coal Ridge baseball off to 4-1 start | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Coal Ridge baseball off to 4-1 start

News News |

  

Coal Ridge's Alexis Serna rounds second base after a hit Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

After besting Cedaredge away 22-12 Tuesday, Coal Ridge baseball is off to a 4-1 start. This past weekend, the Titans also hosted Moffat County, nabbing one win and one loss.

Up next, the Titans host North Fork for a double header Saturday. Game one begins at 11 a.m., while game two is slated for 1 p.m.

Coal Ridge first baseman Logan Price dives for a catch Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A Coal Ridge player cheers on his teammates Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Coal Ridge's Ben Simons tosses a pitch against Moffat County on Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Coal Ridge's Jakson Slade sets up in the batter's box.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Coal Ridge's Ben Simons returns to the dugout Saturday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more