Coal Ridge baseball off to 4-1 start

Coal Ridge's Alexis Serna rounds second base after a hit Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

After besting Cedaredge away 22-12 Tuesday, Coal Ridge baseball is off to a 4-1 start. This past weekend, the Titans also hosted Moffat County, nabbing one win and one loss.

Up next, the Titans host North Fork for a double header Saturday. Game one begins at 11 a.m., while game two is slated for 1 p.m.

Coal Ridge first baseman Logan Price dives for a catch Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

A Coal Ridge player cheers on his teammates Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Coal Ridge's Ben Simons tosses a pitch against Moffat County on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Coal Ridge's Jakson Slade sets up in the batter's box.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Coal Ridge's Ben Simons returns to the dugout Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com .