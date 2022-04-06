Coal Ridge baseball off to 4-1 start
After besting Cedaredge away 22-12 Tuesday, Coal Ridge baseball is off to a 4-1 start. This past weekend, the Titans also hosted Moffat County, nabbing one win and one loss.
Up next, the Titans host North Fork for a double header Saturday. Game one begins at 11 a.m., while game two is slated for 1 p.m.
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com.
