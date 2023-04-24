Coal Ridge baseball stays unbeaten with sweep over North Fork; Lady Titans win home track meet

Coal Ridge freshman John Luke Houston delivers a pitch during the Titans 10-6 second-game win over North Fork on Saturday, April 22, at home.

Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy photo

The Coal Ridge High School baseball team moved to 13-0 overall and 3-0 in the 3A Western Slope League with a double-header sweep of visiting North Fork on Saturday.

The Titans won 11-1 in the official league contest and took the non-league nightcap, 10-6.

In the opener, sophomore Jakson Slade went 2-for-3 from the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored with a stolen base. Freshman John Luke Houston was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Sophomore Ben Simons got the pitching win.

In the second game, senior Brandon Short was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Simons was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Houston again had two RBIs on 1-for-3 hitting with a run scored. Short, Houston, Slade and freshman George Roberts each had a stolen bag, and Houston got the win from the mound.

Up next, Coal Ridge is at Moffat County on Tuesday and Olathe on Saturday, both league games.

Other baseball scores this past week: Montrose 13, Glenwood Springs 1; Roaring Fork 9, Strasburg 8; Roaring Fork 14, Aspen 2.

Recent girls soccer scores: Coal Ridge 9, Moffat County 0 (Goals: Andrea Jacquez 3, Rylee Hedberg 2, Mikayla Cheney, Gwen Apostolik, Morgan McKissack and Marilyn Steven 1 each); Roaring Fork 1, Basalt 1 (double OT); Roaring Fork 2, Eagle Valley 0; Middle Park 2, Basalt 1; Aspen 3, CRMS 0; Palisade 4, Glenwood Springs 0; CRMS 2, Grand Valley 0; Delta 3, Rifle 1; Glenwood 2, Eagle Valley 2; Delta 1, Grand Valley 0; Rifle 5, Moffat County 0 (Goals: Karely Gonzalez 3, Emma Opstein and Dariana Ortega-Torres 1 each).

Recent boys lacrosse scores: Eagle Valley 10, Glenwood Springs 7; Glenwood 12, Durango 0.

Recent girls lacrosse scores: Eagle Valley 13, Roaring Fork 12; Roaring Fork 9, Fruita Monument 6; Roaring Fork 11, Battle Mountain 4.

Titans shine at home track meet

Hosting the Coal Ridge Track and Field Invitational on Friday, the Titans won the girls division while the boys took second, compiling numerous event wins on the day.

For the girls, the Titans finished with 114.5 points, well ahead of Cedaredge (84.5) and Fruita-Monument (77). The Glenwood Springs girls were fourth with 55.5 points.

Event winners for the Lady Titans included Jackie Camunez in the 400 meters (1:01.35); Mikayla Cheney in the 800M (2:20.91) and 1600M (5:08.49); Jordan Terrell, 100M hurdles (18.96), 300M hurdles (52.29) and long jump (13 feet, 6.5 inches); plus the 800M sprint medley relay (1:52.51) and 4×400 relay (4:17.78).

For the boys, Coal Ridge was second as a team with 102.5 points to meet champion Montrose with 148.5 points. Rifle was seventh with 37.5 points.

Event winners for the Coal Ridge boys included Antonio Lagunas in the long jump at 19 feet, 4.75 inches; plus the 4×200 relay (1:34.21) and 4×400 relay (3:34.21).

Other top-three event finishers by area school included:

GLENWOOD SPRINGS

Girls: Sophia Connerton-Nevin, first 3200M (11:36.22) and second 1600M (5:14.74); Ruby Patch, third 300M hurdles (49.32) and third triple jump (32-11.5).

COAL RIDGE

Boys: Omar Vergara, second 100 meters (11.37 seconds), third 400M (51.27); Dylan Campbell, second 400M (50.61), second 800M (2:00.68); Tyler Parker, third 1600M (4:41.24); 4×800 relay, third (8:32.32); Justin Richel, third pole vault (11-7);

Girls: Jackie Camunez, first 400M (1:01.35), second 200M (26.24); Angelina Arce-Gallegos, third 3200M (13:57.73); 4×100 relay, third (52.45); 4×800 relay, third (11:11.16); Brilee Jensen, second shot put (35-03).

RIFLE

Boys: Joel Valencia, third high jump (5-11); Troy Mataia, first shot put (47-0.5).

Girls: Rylan Petree, third 400M (1:03.51).

GRAND VALLEY

Boys: Kade Sackett, first triple jump (42-5.5); Jacob Doyle, first discus (158-11).

BASALT

Girls: Jacey Read, first 100M (12.79); Ava Lane, second 800M (2:25.28); 800 sprint medley, second (1:54.61).