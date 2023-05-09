Coal Ridge baseball stays undefeated following 16-3 win over Roaring Fork

Coal Ridge baseball players crowd home plate following a Brandon Short home run during Tuesday's game.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

If it wasn’t already clear to those who have followed along with 3A Western Slope baseball play, the Coal Ridge High School baseball team is the real deal.

On Tuesday, the team further established that, beating Roaring Fork High in conference play by a score of 16-3 to keep their undefeated season alive and put them firmly in the driver’s seat for the Western Slope League title.

With both teams coming into the game undefeated in conference play, Coal Ridge was put to the test early thanks to a 2-0 run from Roaring Fork in the first inning.

Down 3-2 heading into the fifth inning, It was Coal Ridge senior Brandon Short who blasted a ball over the fence for a two run home run that kick-started what would be a nine-run inning for the Titans — a lead they would not relinquish.

A young team that has seen contributions from a number of freshmen throughout the season, Coal Ridge freshman outfielder George Roberts knows there is still work to be done.

“We are a great team and we are doing great things, but this season isn’t over,” Roberts said. “We still have a lot of work to do to get the results we want for this season.”

Hitting two doubles on the day, Roberts was one of a handful of Coal Ridge underclassmen to contribute. Sophomore Ben Simons went three for four on the day with 2 RBIs to help lead Coal Ridge to their 19th win on the season.

Thanks to a number of Roaring Fork errors throughout the course of the game, Coal Ridge was able to continue to grow their lead, scoring 14 of their 16 runs in the final three innings.

With only four games left in the regular season, Coal Ridge head coach Dan Larsen isn’t letting his team’s undefeated record get to him or the team.

“That’s not something we’re thinking about too much right now,” Larsen said. “I’m proud of us and where we stand right now but we only have one goal on our mind.”

That goal being a Colorado 3A championship. Larsen said this year’s team has an opportunity to do something that hasn’t been done in the school’s history.

“Last year we had a tough loss to Kent Denver in the playoffs and I think that is sitting in the back of all of our returning guys’ heads,” Larsen said. “We know what we’re here for and we know the outcome we want this season.”

The Coal Ridge baseball team will next travel to Cedaredge for a double header on Saturday before closing out the regular season at home against Rangely.

Roaring Fork(12-8 overall, 6-1 in league) will travel to Colorado Springs on Wednesday to take on St. Mary’s High School. The Rams close out the season with two league games, Saturday at North Fork and next Monday at home against Delta.

