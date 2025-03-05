Coal Ridge boys and girls basketball teams set to make a statement in state playoffs

After an impressive 2024-25 regular season, the No. 6 Coal Ridge Titans basketball program now sees both their girls and boys teams preparing for the first round of the 2024-25 4A CHSAA state tournament.

The boys team had an impressive run this season. Following a decent 4-3 start, Coal Ridge caught fire. After dropping a trio of games in December, the Titans only lost three games throughout the rest of the season. They were even better against league opponents. Carrying a 10-2 league record, the Titans only conference losses came to the No. 3 state-ranked Aspen Skiers.

The Titans regular season play leads them to the No. 6 seed in the 4A state tournament, locking up home court advantage for their first playoff game.

Coal Ridge’s offense has run through big-man Ben Simons. The senior finished the season with the most free throws made (106) in all of 4A. His 13 double-doubles was the fourth most in the class and his 10.5 rebounds per game was ranked fifth in 4A.

“It is an honor to be ranked so high, and I’m blessed with a team that pushes the best out of me,” Simons said. “I wouldn’t be ranked so high if I didn’t have such good teammates and coaches behind me who are always pushing me to get better.”

The Titans will face off against the No. 27 Stargate School Eagles at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Coal Ridge High School.

“We are extremely excited to play in front of our home crowd,” Titans head coach Paul Harvey said. “Hosting regionals is an immense opportunity because we get to play in front of our incredible fans. We hope we can live up to all of the fantastic support our school and community gives us. We are so gratefully appreciative of everyone’s support and dedication, it truly makes playing at home a special occasion.”

The Lady Titans had a tougher go of things then the boys did. The girls finished the season under .500 at 10-13, but their impressive 6-4 record against league opponents helped them nose their way into the state playoffs.

They were led by standout sophomore Natalie Davis and senior Brilee Jensen, who both made their presence known on the score sheet every night.

In the 4A Western Slope rankings, Davis finished second in three-pointers made (32), and Jensen’s 44 made free throws and 8.3 rebounds per game put her name second in the rankings in both categories.

The No. 29 Lady Titans will have to trek to the front range for their first playoff matchup. They will meet the No. 4 Holy Family Tigers at 5 p.m. on Friday at Holy Family High School in Broomfield.