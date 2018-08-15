Coal Ridge boys golf turns in strong showing at Eagle Valley’s Gypsum Creektournament

Competing for the first time in the 2018 season, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys golf team opened up the season strong under first-year head coach Dan Larsen. The Titans turned in a solid showing as three golfers shot a combined 288 on the day.

Coal Ridge junior Ryan Kotz shot a team-best round of 87 while junior Austin Gerber shot a 100 for the Titans. Sophomore Lance Fullenwider shot a 101, while junior Sean Mooney sat out the tournament with an illness.

Larsen, who also serves as Coal Ridge's baseball coach in the spring, takes over for veteran coach Greg Gortsema as the coach of the program.

The Titans will hit the links once, Aug. 23, at Cobble Creek where they'll compete in Montrose's home tournament at 9 a.m.