Coal Ridge girls cruise to home track meet title; Young breaks school pole vault record

Coal Ridge High School senior Phoebe Young competes in the pole vaulting contest at the Coal Ridge High School track meet on Friday.

The Coal Ridge High School girls dominated the day Friday to win their home track and field invitational, punctuated by senior Phoebe Young’s new school and meet record in the pole vault.

Young vaulted 11 feet, 2 inches, bettering her previous best by 2 inches and topping the rest of the field by more than 3 feet.

Junior Peyton Garrison also swept the sprint events for the host team, winning the 100, 200 and 400 meters and carrying the 4×100 relay team to the first-place finish, as well.

Overall, the Lady Titans amassed 160 points on the day, including 15 top-3 event finishes, to second-place Moffat County’s 64.5 points. Glenwood Springs was fourth in the girls team results with 52 points.

Steamboat Springs won the boys meet with 81 points, followed by Moffat County with 68.5 and Eagle Valley with 64.

Area girls placing in the top three

Coal Ridge High School senior Phoebe Young yells in excitement after setting a new record while pole vaulting at the Coal Ridge track meet on Friday.

Coal Ridge: Peyton Garrison, 1st 100M (12.84), 1st 200M (26.14), 1st 400M (59.57); Mikayla Cheney, 3rd 400M (1:00.51), 2nd 800M (2:23.96); Raeanna Nelson, 2nd 100M hurdles (17.47); 4×100 relay, 1st (51.51); 4×200 relay, 2nd 1:50.86; 4×800 relay, 2nd (10:38.10); Marin Simons, 1st high jump (5-0); Phoebe Young, 1st pole vault (11-2); Hartleigh Porter, 3rd pole vault (7-9); Taylor Wiescamp, 3rd discus (99-7), 2nd shot put (36-10).

Glenwood Springs: Sophia Connerton-Nevin, 3rd 800M (2:24.99); Ella Johnson, 2nd 1600M (5:26.98); Sophia Vigil, 1st 300M hurdles (48.57); 4×400 relay, 2nd (4:27.42); 4×800 relay, 1st (10:03.40);

Roaring Fork: Lily Nieslanik, 1st long jump (16-2.2).

Basalt: Sierra Bower, 1st 800M (2:17.98), 1st 3200M (11:43.39); Ava Lane (1st 1600M (5:25.44)

A Coal Ridge High School Titan competes in a relay race at the Coal Ridge High School track meet on Friday.

A Coal Ridge High School athlete competes in the triple jump at the Coal Ridge High School track meet on Friday.

Area boys placing in the top three

Runners sprint down the track at the Coal Ridge High School track meet on Friday.

Coal Ridge: 4×800 relay, 2nd (8:46.43); Shayne Sandblom, 3rd pole vault (10-9).

Glenwood Springs: Ale Angeles, 2nd 100M (11.71); Taber Uyehara, 3rd 110M hurdles (15.97), 3rd 300M hurdles (41.62).

Roaring Fork: Ross Barlow, 3rd 800M (2:04.25); 4×800 relay, 3rd (8:55.42).

Rifle: Daniel Carreon, 2nd triple jump (38-10)