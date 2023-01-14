Coal Ridge girls lose to Summit, 42-23

Coal Ridge junior Rilyn Krueger looks for an open teammate while the Titans host Summit on Friday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Coal Ridge girls basketball suffered a 42-23 loss Friday at home against Summit, marking just the third loss of the Titans’ 2022-23 season.

“They are good,” Titans head coach Clyde Morgan said of Summit. “We knew that going into this game that they were going to be tough. They’ve played a lot of tough teams and they’ve had pretty close games with all of them.”

While the Titans have been red hot lately, notching nine wins overall, Tigers senior Autumn Rivera proved unstoppable. She put up 22 points to lead the Tigers to their fourth win on the season.

On the other end, Coal Ridge senior Jackie Camunez, who right now leads the Titans in scoring, was quieted to four total points.

Coal Ridge’s Alexandra Jaquez rises for a layup against Summit at home Friday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Morgan also said some of his starters didn’t play full games due to undisclosed disciplinary action.

“Last week, we had a little thing that happened,” he said. “So those girls had to sit out a couple games last week and then come back. They owed us a little bit more and they’re trying to earn their way back into the rotation.”

Summit shot off to a great start, going on an 8-0 run in the first quarter. But 2-point layups from Titans sophomores Brilee Jensen and Andrea Jaquez helped the Titans come back, 10-7, at the end of the quarter.

At 1:53 in the second quarter, Rivera connected on a basket after the foul — hitting the free throw — and seconds later she hit another 2-point basket. The Tigers went into halftime with an 18-12 lead.

Rivera continued her scoring spree in the second half, scoring another 8 points.

Titans junior Brooklyn Richards would hit a three pointer at 2:26 in the third quarter, which was essentially the last chance Coal Ridge could build momentum. Instead, the Tigers continued to score and thwart the Titans’ offense.

Coal Ridge junior Riley Cheney concentrates on the hoop during a free throw attempt against Summit on Friday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

“Those other girls stepped out and done well for us,” Morgan said. “We had a couple JV and C-team girls on there that came up and gave us some solid minutes, and they’re great role players.”

Coal Ridge girls now have nine wins and three losses overall. They’re also 1-1 in league play and currently sit in fourth place in the 4A Western Slope League.

They take on Delta (4-5) away 2 p.m. Saturday.

“We know how to play, we have girls who know how to play the game and we’ve got a lot of experience,” Morgan said. “We’ve got to learn from some of the mistakes that we’ve made tonight, eliminate some turnovers.

“Delta is another one of our strong opponents that we play in our league, and they’re tough.”