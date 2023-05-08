Coal Ridge girls win 3A WSL track championship, Moffat County nips Titan boys by one point

The Coal Ridge High School girls track and field team dominated at the 3A Western Slope League championships at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction on Friday and Saturday, taking home the league title with 183.5 points.

It was the most points compiled by any team at the multi-classification West Slope and Southwest League championships, girls or boys.

The closest competition to the Lady Titans was Gunnison with 112 points. Rifle finished tied for fifth with Basalt in the 3A girls meet, both with 56.5 points, and Grand Valley was fifth in the 1A/2A girls competition.

The Coal Ridge boys very nearly completed the sweep, but came up one point shy of 3A league champion Moffat County’s 156 points. Rifle’s boys took fourth with 101 points, and the Grand Valley boys were second in 1A/2A with 100.5 points to Cedaredge’s 130.5.

In the 4A team competition, the Glenwood Springs girls took second with 121 points to league champion Battle Mountain (180), while the Demon boys were sixth with 54 points.

Individually, several local athletes came away with gold medals in their events, some in multiples.

4A meet

Saturday’s finals saw Glenwood Springs junior sprinter Joaquin Sandoval return to form after an early season injury. Sandoval won the 200-meter final with a time of 23.41 seconds. Earlier in the day, he took second in the 100 with a time of 11.56 seconds, a close split behind Eagle Valley’s Kaden Kraft, who won it in 11.55 seconds.

For the Demon girls, senior Breauna Sorensen won the 100 and 200 with times of 13.08 and 27.33 seconds, respectively. Sorensen also won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 1.25 inches.

Senior teammate Ruby Patch won the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.37 seconds, followed by senior teammates Tori Taylor in fourth (18.23) and Bailey Risner in fifth (18.27).

Patch was also second in the triple jump (33-10) and third in the long jump (15-11.25).

Other top-5 Glenwood results: William Hassel, fourth 400 (53.98); Ezra Goscha, fourth 110 hurdles (19.15); Dylan Partch, fifth 110 hurdles (19.26); 4×100 relay, third (46.11); 4×200 relay, fifth (1:40.57); Jake Croissant, fifth shot put (36-0); Sophia Connerton-Nevin, third 3200 (11:29.35), fourth 1600 (5:18.4), and fourth 800 (2:20.89); 4×100, second (52.74); 4×200, fifth (2:01.02); Mattea Enewold, second discus (90-10) and third shot put (30-02); Maria Angeles, fifth discus (79-05); Mia Sandoval, fifth 100 (14.04).

3A meet

Coal Ridge senior Dylan Campbell won the 400 meters (50.22), but it was the baton handling that was most impressive, as the Titan boys would sweep the 3A relay events on Saturday.

First, it was Cohen Collard, James Webber, Antonio Lagunas and Ryder Powell winning the 4×100 with a time of 45.04 seconds; followed by Rifle in second (46.66).

Webber, Powell and Lagunas would then team up with junior Omar Vergara to win the 4×200 in 1:31.70; followed by Rifle in fourth (1:36.51).

The Titans’ team of Tyler Parker, Isaac Thompson, Dallin Karren and Campbell took first in the 4×800 with a time of 8:25.94; with Rifle in fourth (9:34.86).

Then it was Webber, Powell, Collard and Campbell winning the 4×400 in 3:31 flat to conclude the meet. Rifle took third in that event in 3:38.73.

Rifle junior Troy Mataia won the 3A boys shot put with a heave of 46 feet, 9 inches, and Basalt junior Owen Lambert won the 3A boys 3200 meters with a time of 10:20.61

In the 3A girls meet, Coal Ridge senior Mikayla Cheney — who’s having an incredible season after sitting out last year with an injury — won the 800 (2:16.68) and the 3200 meters (11:07.23) during Friday’s events.

On Saturday, she returned to the track to win the 1600 in 5:05.05, and anchored the Lady Titans’ 800 sprint medley relay, teaming up with Nicole Herrera, Annaliise Wittenberg and Rilyn Krueger to win it in 1:53.16.

The Lady Titans would also take gold with the team of Nicole Herrera, Aceleigh Porter, Annaliise Wittenberg and Rilyn Krueger in the 4×200 (1:51.14), with Rifle fifth (1:58.57).

Senior sprinter Jackie Camunez doubled up to win the 100 in 13.08 and also won the 200 in 26.73, and was second in the 400 (58.89) to event winner Ava Lane of Basalt (58.38).

And, Coal Ridge freshman Jordan Terrell won the 100 hurdles in 18.37, followed by Roaring Fork junior Kyra Reeds in second (18.66). Reeds was the top qualifier out of Friday prelims in the 300 hurdles at 50.51 seconds. Final results were not posted.

Coal Ridge’s throwers also had a successful weekend, with sophomore Brilee Jensen taking first in the shot put on Friday, tossing it 35 feet, 3 inches. Senior teammate Addy Davis took fourth at 31-09.

On Saturday, Davis and Jensen went 1-2 in the discus, with Davis taking gold at 113 feet, 3 inches, and Jensen the silver at 111-03. Junior teammate Emily Daniel was fourth in the event with a throw of 92-07.

Other top-5 results among area 3A teams

Coal Ridge: Omar Vergara, third 100 (11.66), third 200 (23.73) and third 400 (51.16); Antonio Lagunas, fourth 200 (23.82) and fourth long jump (20-3.75) ; James Webber, fifth 400 (51.51); Tyler Parker, third 1600 (4:47.66), fifth 3200 (10:29.64); Dallin Karren, fourth 1600 (4:48.89), fourth 3200 (10:27.57); AJ Montes, third 110 hurdles (17.39) and third 300 hurdles (42.95); Dylan Campbell, second 800 (1:58.10); Isaac Thompson, fifth 800 (2:05.66); Averie Cribar, fourth girls high jump (4-07.5); Nicole Herrera, fourth 100 (13.76); Emma Morgan, fifth 400 (1:05.19); Caroline Sudderth, fifth 100 hurdles (19.29); Samantha Simons, fifth triple jump (31-08); girls 4×100, second (52.44); girls 4×400, fifth (4:31.43); girls 4×800 relay, fourth (11:05.06).

Rifle: Troy Mataia, second discus (133-08); Jesus Lopez, second 300 hurdles (42.92) and fourth 110 hurdles (17.53); Joel Valencia, fifth high jump (5-8); Jade Cunningham, second triple jump (42-05); Javani Gonzalez, second shot put (41-05); Rylan Petree, third girls 400 (1:01.77).

Basalt: Jared Tennenbaum, second 110 hurdles (16.86) and fifth 300 hurdles (43.95); Owen Lambert, fifth 1600 (4:49.82); Ava Lane, second girls 800 (2:21.34), second 1600 (5:17.69); Lauren Custodio, fifth high jump (4-07.5); Sidney Barill, fifth 100 (13.99); girls 4×400, fourth (4:29.95); girls 4×800, fifth (11:47.04).

1A/2A meet

Competing in the small-school classification, Grand Valley senior Jacob Doyle won the boys discus with a throw of 167-08, and the Cardinal girls 800 sprint medley team of Jaycee Pittman, Kaylee Medina, Taylor Pittman and AbbeyRose Parker took first in 1:57.75.

Other top-5 performances for the Cardinals included: Kyson Sackett, second 100 (11.76), third triple jump (38-04.75); Kade Sackett, second long jump (18-10.5), second triple jump (41-11.5), third 400 (52.69), third 800 (2:03.68); Colton Clark, third 100 (11.78); Brandon Garcia, fourth 200 (24.15); Craig Cotter, third 3200 (10:50.31), fifth 1600 (5:00.15); 4×100 relay, third (45.41); 4×200 relay, fourth (1:35.75); AbbeyRose Parker, second girls long jump (15-02.5), third 400 (1:03.28); Kaelee Sabata, fifth 100 hurdles (18.66); Taylor Pittman, second 300 hurdles (50.80), fourth long jump (14-07.25); girls 4×100, second (52.81).