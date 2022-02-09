Coal Ridge girls win, boys lose Friday
Coal Ridge girls basketball nabbed a win Friday, beating Gunnison at home 61-23. The Titans are now 11-4 overall and 3-2 in the 3A Western Slope League.
The Titans face Roaring Fork away at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
On the boys’ side, Coal Ridge lost to Gunnison at home on Friday 62-48. On Tuesday, the boys also lost to Middle Park away 66-53. The boys are now 7-9 overall and 2-3 in the 3A Western Slope League.
The boys’ next game is at Roaring Fork away at 7 p.m. Saturday.
