 Coal Ridge girls win, boys lose Friday
Coal Ridge girls win, boys lose Friday

Staff Report
  

Coal Ridge sophomore Emerson Harvey makes her way through traffic against Gunnison at home on Friday.
Coal Ridge girls basketball nabbed a win Friday, beating Gunnison at home 61-23. The Titans are now 11-4 overall and 3-2 in the 3A Western Slope League.

The Titans face Roaring Fork away at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

On the boys’ side, Coal Ridge lost to Gunnison at home on Friday 62-48. On Tuesday, the boys also lost to Middle Park away 66-53. The boys are now 7-9 overall and 2-3 in the 3A Western Slope League.

The boys’ next game is at Roaring Fork away at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Coal Ridge sophomore Averie Cribari puts up a layup against a Gunnison defender at home on Friday. The red hot Titans won the game 61-23.
Coal Ridge senior Eddie Salazar elevates during a contested layup attempt against a Gunnison defender at home on Friday.
Coal Ridge sophomore Lochlan Wade dribbles past a Gunnison defender at home on Friday. Coal Ridge lost the game 62-48.
