Coal Ridge High School Class of 2020 to get motorcade

In cooperation with the Silt Police Department and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office the Colorado State Patrol will be hosting a “Senior Graduation Motorcade” at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Seniors are encouraged to decorate their cars and line up on First Street in Silt, where the procession through Silt and New Castle will begin.

Families and community members are invited to get out their air horns and line up anywhere between Silt and New Castle along Highways 6 & 24.

According to the release, the class of 2020 has worked hard for the last 12 years and in these unusual times, unusual methods of celebration are needed.

Spectators are asked to park in a safe location off the roadway and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet during the event. The motorcade will disperse and end at the intersection of Castle Valley Blvd and Highways 6 & 24 in time for seniors to enjoy their virtual graduation.