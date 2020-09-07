Coal Ridge High School moves more instruction online after positive COVID-19 test

Coal Ridge High School

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

What to do if you or your student have symptoms of COVID-19 Anyone that develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19 including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea: Isolate until you/your child have had no fever for at least 24 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND,

other symptoms have improved AND,

At least 10 days have passed since you/your child were tested or your symptoms first appeared. A limited number of persons with severe illness may require an extended duration of isolation up to 20 days after symptoms first appear. ( https://covid19.colorado.gov/how-to-isolate )

Contact your health care provider for possible testing.

Continue to keep your child home from school and avoid other activities around other people.

Notify the school.

An individual testing positive for COVID-19 has resulted in roughly 100 students and nine teachers quarantining and several classes to move online at Coal Ridge High School.

The Re-2 School District school sent out a notification Labor Day afternoon and notified staff members and guardians of students who had close contact with the individual earlier that morning.

“We made individual phone calls this morning to those close contacts,” Re-2 Communications Director Theresa Hamilton said. “We sent letters via email from public health to all those close contacts as well as an auto dialer letting them know that if they did not get an email to contact the school.”

Garfield County Public Health is leading the follow-up investigation:

The person diagnosed is being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.

The person’s activities when they could have spread COVID-19 have been assessed.

The people who were close contacts of the person with COVID-19 are being instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure. This is called quarantine.

Re-2 has numerous health protocols in effect, including but not limited to requiring masks, temperature screening students at the start of each day, rigorous cleaning procedures and are in regular communication with public health officials, Hamilton said.

“We take the health, welfare and safety of our students as the highest priority,” she said. “We want our schools open, we want our kids here and so we will follow the safety protocol so that we can have our children in school and in-person learning to the greatest extent possible.”

Hamilton said nothing so far points to any cause for concern at other schools from the positive test involving Coal Ridge High School.

“We don’t know whether (someone who was in close contact with the infected individual) actually have it, we just know that that he’s been exposed and we need to keep him home so that even if he’s asymptomatic he doesn’t shed virus right okay,” she said.

