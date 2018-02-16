Coal Ridge High School report Thursday deemed no threat

An incident involving a possible student threat at Coal Ridge High School on Thursday was determined by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office to not be credible.

According to a letter to parents from Principal Jackie Davis sent later that evening, school officials were made aware that a student had made perceived threats against the school.

“The Garfield County Sheriff's Office immediately investigated the allegations. It is the Garfield County Sheriff Office judgement that there is no present threat to Coal Ridge High School,” Davis said in the letter.

“The safety of your children is the top priority of the Garfield Re-2 School District and Coal Ridge High School,” she added. “We are grateful to the students that came forward to share the information with us and the Garfield County Sheriff's Office that took swift and immediate action to investigate the allegations. We encourage all students and parents that if you see something, say something.”

Sheriff’s officials could not be reached for comment on the nature of the purported threat.