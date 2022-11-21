Coal Ridge, Roaring Fork land players on 3A All-State boys soccer teams

Coal Ridge senior Ezra Williams gazes toward the pitch while playing Sierra at home Wednesday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

The accolades keep coming for a group of players on the top teams from the high school boys soccer 3A Western Slope League.

In addition to being named All-Conference last week, Coal Ridge senior midfielder Ezra Williams and Roaring Fork junior forward Foster Hayes have now been named to the 3A All-State First Team by the Colorado High School Activities Association.

In leading the Titans to the league title and a deep run in the state 3A playoffs, Williams contributed 26 goals on the season, averaging 1.4 goals per game (gpg), along with nine assists.

Meanwhile, Hayes was the Rams’ assist leader, contributing 12 on the season along with his 14 goals.

Roaring Fork senior forward Emiliano Magana (0.9 gpg for 15 goals total) and Coal Ridge junior forward Alexis Serna (0.8 gpg, 15 goals and 12 assists) were named to the All-State Second Team.

And, earning honorable mention in the statewide recognitions were Coal Ridge players Derrick Centeno and Josh Chamorro, Roaring Fork’s Jacob Barlow, Rifle’s Eduardo Espino and Basalt’s Arym Mellin.