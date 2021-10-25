Coal Ridge, Roaring Fork lined up for second-round rematch in prep soccer brackets releases

Roaring Fork’s Ross Barlow dribbles the ball through the Titans defense at Coal Ridge on Sept. 30.

Rich Allen/Post Independent

Two local rivals may get an early crack at each other in the 3A state boys soccer playoffs as revealed in bracket releases on Monday.

The Colorado High School Activities Association announced brackets for classifications 2A through 5A for the state playoffs. Locally, the unveiling highlights Coal Ridge as the sixth seed and Roaring Fork as the 11th seed in the 3A bracket. The former will host No. 27 Prospect Ridge Academy and the latter will host No. 22 Bishop Machebeuf on Wednesday. Times have not yet been announced.

The winners of those two contests will meet at the field of the higher seeded team Nov. 2. If the favorites prevail in round one, it will result in a rematch of the Titans and Rams. Roaring Fork topped Coal Ridge 5-0 in New Castle Sept. 30.

The class of the Western Slope, the two tangled for supremacy. Roaring Fork took the league title while Coal Ridge claimed the higher state ranking.

“Roaring Fork came down, played us, and they were just ready for us,” Coal Ridge head coach Michael Mikalakis said. “We didn’t have an answer to it.”

Coal Ridge went 6-0 following the Roaring Fork loss to finish the season, outscoring opponents 37-2 in the final stretch.

The Titans finished 13-2 on the season and 7-1 in the 3A/4A Western Slope League West. Roaring Fork went 12-3 and 7-1 in league play.

Also in 3A, Aspen claimed the No. 19 seed and will travel to No. 14 DSST: Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday.

In 4A, Glenwood Springs claimed the No. 27 seed — partially thanks to a 3-0 upset of Roaring Fork in the teams’ second meeting of the season on Oct. 21. The Demons will travel to No. 6 Battle Mountain at 6 p.m. Thursday. Glenwood went 8-6-1 on the season and 3-3-1 in league play.

In 2A, Colorado Rocky Mountain took the No. 14 seed and will travel to No. 3 Thomas MacLaren School in Colorado Springs on Friday. The Oysters went 2-9 overall and 2-6 in league play.

The state championship for each classification will be played at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The 3A/4A championships are Nov. 12, the 2A championships are Nov. 13.