Coal Ridge shortstop takes next big swing, commits to Hesston College

Coal Ridge senior shortstop Jakson Slade has dreamed of playing at the highest level since the first time he stepped onto a baseball diamond.

Now, entering his senior season, Slade is preparing for one last dance with the Titans before taking his talents to Hesston College in Kansas.

“One of the first times I stepped on the baseball field during little league I knew that I wanted to make it to the next level and pursue my dream,” Slade said.

Hesston was one of five colleges around the country that Slade was drawing interest from, but after a successful visit, he knew it was the right fit.

“The tour and recruitment process was a difficult time,” Slade admitted. “You really have to put yourself out there so people can find you. The school is small, but it is a good spot that is strong in academics and offers a good athletic program. Hesston also felt like a place where I could make an impact early on in my next four years.”

Slade stood out to Hesston coaches not only because of his leadership, but also for his impressive bat-to-ball skills. Over three varsity seasons,, he has hit .369 through 80 games, reaching base in nearly half of his at bats to go along with elite defense at shortstop.

“My favorite position is shortstop,” Slade said while explaining his game. “My strong suit is fielding. I have put so much work into fielding with my coach and dad that it is my strongest part of my game. My favorite tool to show off is my speed. It’s something that has helped me and has supported my journey to the next level. I’m a contact hitter. Sometimes I have big hits, but most of the time it is base hits and doubles.”

Jakson Slade swipes the tag on a Rifle Bear trying to steal second during a 2024 game in Rifle. Jaymin Kanzer/Post Independent

Slade’s “pass the baton” mentality has made him a leader on and off the field, a trait that reminds his grandfather, Bill Henke, of a different era of baseball.

“Jakson excels most as being a team player,” Henke said. “He is the type of kid that stays after games, gets there early to practice. He is the first one on, last guy off every day. His dedication is inspiring me to live longer so I can watch him play the game he loves.”

The shortstop and key reliever for one of the best Western Slope baseball teams in the state has always heard a calling to the baseball diamond. His love for the sport only grew over the past three seasons playing for the mighty Titans.

Coal Ridge has only dropped 14 of the 79 games that the Titans have played since Slade’s freshman year. They have made it to the CHSAA state tournament every season of his high school career, and are coming off a final four appearance. With one last ride in store for Slade, he is laser focused on bringing a banner to Coal Ridge.

“I have learned over the past three years with the Titans that teamwork is a huge part of the sport. Each year, this team has gone farther and accomplished more. We have all put the work in and have pushed each other as teammates to make it to where we are today,” he said. “Our sights are focused on winning state this year. We are all experienced and have all put so much work into what we do. We are all pushing together this season.”