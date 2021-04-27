Coal Ridge soccer coach Michael Mikalakis selected coach of the year; Jack Price named player of the year
Coal Ridge soccer found themselves taking home some serious hardware following a Western Slope League meeting on April 19.
Head coach Michael Mikalakis was named coach of the year, while Titans senior Jack Price was named player of the year.
Coal Ridge was also crowned league champions (10-1 overall, 6-0 conference).
In addition, Price, junior Eddie Salazar and senior Samuel Fulk were named All-Conference. Senior teammates Dominic Centeno, Cody Connor and Moises Contreras were selected Honorable Mention All-Conference.
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Coal Ridge soccer coach Michael Mikalakis selected coach of the year; Jack Price named player of the year
Coal Ridge soccer found themselves taking home some serious hardware following a Western Slope League meeting on April 19.