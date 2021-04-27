Coal Ridge soccer coach Michael Mikalakis selected coach of the year; Jack Price named player of the year





Coal Ridge soccer found themselves taking home some serious hardware following a Western Slope League meeting on April 19.

Head coach Michael Mikalakis was named coach of the year, while Titans senior Jack Price was named player of the year.

Coal Ridge was also crowned league champions (10-1 overall, 6-0 conference).

In addition, Price, junior Eddie Salazar and senior Samuel Fulk were named All-Conference. Senior teammates Dominic Centeno, Cody Connor and Moises Contreras were selected Honorable Mention All-Conference.

