Coal Ridge student receives federal scholarship for exchange program in Germany





A local high school student has joined the ranks of one of 250 students from the U.S. to receive the prestigious “Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship,” a national nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization announced Tuesday.

Coal Ridge High School junior Ian Chabin was referred to as a “rising” student in a Council on International Educational Exchange news release.

“As a CBYX scholar, Ian will spend the academic year in Germany living with a host family, attending a German high school, and participating in a language and cultural training program to gain a better understanding of German culture, language and everyday life,” the release stated. “Additionally, there will be the chance to visit the German Bundestag, meet with American and German government officials, participate in intercultural seminars, and explore the country through excursions to nearby cities and historical sites.”

The scholarship program is co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and German Bundestag (parliament).

“Each year, as a U.S. Department of State partner, CIEE awards the fully funded CBYX scholarship to 100 high-achieving high school students from 18 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, allowing youth from a diverse array of communities to participate in a full cultural immersion experience,” the release states.

Not only do American students go abroad to Germany, but German students also come to live and study in the U.S. in order to promote the same level of understanding on both sides of the Atlantic, the release states.

“Since its inception in 1983, the program has allowed more than 27,000 students to expand their intercultural understanding, strengthen their leadership skills, and become global citizens,” the release states. “Many participants go on to study at top colleges and universities, and all participants become part of a global network of U.S. Department of State program alumni.”