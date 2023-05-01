Coal Ridge student signs to cheer at Midland University

Jesus Camunez puts pen to paper during Monday's signing ceremony to make his commitment to Midland University official.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Jesus Camunez is no ordinary athlete. After a number of years on the gridiron, lettering for four straight years at Coal Ridge High School, Camunez figured why not try out for the cheer team? In doing so, Camunez will now be a first generation student to attend college within his family.

“I never thought this would be possible for me,” Camunez said. “I made a deal with my friend last year that if he signed up for track, I would sign up for the cheer team. Now I have a great opportunity to continue my education and athletic career.”

A newcomer to the cheer world, Camunez’s talent on the mat has come naturally, helping lead Coal Ridge to the school’s fifth straight 3A State Championship during the 2022-23 season and earning All-Elite accolades during the course of the tournament.

“Jesus is a super unique kid,” said Coal Ridge Athletic Director Ben Kirk. “When he decides he is going to do something he puts his 1,000 percent into it. He embraced it and ran with it and his hard work has turned into something really special for him and his family.”

A member of Coal Ridge’s 1,000 pound club and holding a number of records within the school’s weight room, the multi-sport athlete is excited for the chance to get to Midland University of Fremont, Nebraska.

“I’m definitely a little nervous but at the same time I am really excited for a new chapter in my life,” Camunez said. “Not everyone can say they have this opportunity so I’m super grateful for the opportunity I have.”

Earning Garfield Re-2 athlete of the month honors in November, Camunez is also excited for the challenges that collegiate athletics will bring to the table.

“I’m still new at this and I know this isn’t going to be the easiest,” Camunez said. “I think this challenge is going to be something that is going to be really good for me and something that I will be able to benefit from.”

Camunez is set to walk across the stage and be handed his high school diploma on May 27 during Coal Ridge’s graduation ceremony.

