Coal Ridge thrower signs with CMU Track and Field after standout high school career

Coal Ridge High School senior Brilee Jensen will officially become a Colorado Mesa University Maverick after graduation, committing to the track and field team during a signing ceremony in the school gym on April 23.

Surrounded by friends, family and coaches, Jensen reflected on her journey from a first-time track athlete as a freshman to a state champion thrower with college-level aspirations.

“I am really going to miss all my teammates,” Jensen said. “I loved getting to know them throughout the years and moving from one sport to another with them since middle school. Although I will miss all the girls and their silly nicknames, I am excited for a new start — getting to know new people, facing new challenges and hopefully expanding my throwing events at the college level.”

A tri-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and track, Jensen said Colorado Mesa University appealed to her not only for its successful athletics program but also for its nursing program, welcoming campus atmosphere and proximity to family.

She originally joined the track team just to stay active in the spring but quickly found a supportive environment that sparked a passion for throwing.

“I showed up to practice for a few weeks and really loved the community around me,” she said. “They all want me to become the best person I can be and keep me challenged at the same time.”

Although hesitant at first about her sprinting ability, Jensen quickly found her strength in the shot put and discus.

“I love both shot and disc in different ways,” she said. “I love the disc because it makes me feel fast and explosive, and I love the shot because it makes me feel strong and joyful. Discus is always a challenge, but I feel the most accomplished with shot.”

That sense of accomplishment culminated in 2023, when she won the Class 3A state title in shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 9.5 inches. She’s since surpassed that mark, finishing her senior season with a personal best of 40-1.5 in shot put and 115-9 in discus.

“I feel like my personal realization of success came when I won state as a sophomore,” Jensen said. “I love the competition and seeing myself improve little by little each week. Every week is a chance to see all the work I’ve been putting in come together.”

Jensen said her motivation is rooted in growth — through both wins and losses.

“I personally love feeling all the pain on the bad days,” she said. “I know the result will be great one day. It feels amazing seeing all your training come together and showing everyone what you’ve been training for. No one truly sees your bad days, but everyone will see the good days and how it came to be.”

Though known for her strength in the throwing ring, Jensen is no slouch on the track, running the 100-meter dash in 14.42 seconds.

“Coach Kirk thinks I’m a competitive sprinter,” she said, laughing. “But the running events have never been my forte.”

Before trading her Titans blue for CMU maroon, Jensen will compete one last time for Coal Ridge at the 2025 CHSAA Class 3A State Championship on Thursday, May 15, in Lakewood.

“I have felt so comforted within my own community,” she said. “Since signing, many people have come up to me with hugs and kind words. I feel like no matter what I do, this community will always be here supporting me through it all.”

“I just want to say thank you, not only to my coaches and teammates, but also to my family and friends for everything they do,” she added. “They are amazing role models, and without their support, I don’t know where I would be today.”