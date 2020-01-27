Coal Ridge to host benefit for Paonia coach and family

Coal Ridge High School will host a benefit chili and soup dinner for the Rienks family at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before the Titans home basketball games against Grand Valley.

Scott Rienks, the head coach of Paonia High School girls basketball, was recently diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer.

The event is $5 per person, and donations will be accepted as well.

According to the Coal Ridge High School’s Facebook page the Rienks family have accumulated significant medical bills and need assistance.

All proceeds will go to support the family.