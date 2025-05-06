Coal Ridge track stars shine during regional tournament

Editor’s note: The Post Independent ran with information that wasn’t entirely accurate for this story. MaxPreps didn’t segregate the information by school classification resulting in incorrect scoring stats. Milesplit has a more detailed and accurate list of results from the 2025 WSL/SWL regional track tournament. The stats have since been corrected online.

Schools from Summit to Ouray and everywhere in between met at the home of the Colorado Mesa University Mavericks football team over the weekend to compete in the 2025 Southwestern League and Western Slope League regional track tournament.

Coal Ridge continued their strong season as they brought home the most points out of any school. Both the boys (203) and girls (209.5) finished first out of the 22 competing schools throughout Western Colorado. The Glenwood Springs Demons boys team finished ranked second with 92 points.

“We have a very special team this year on both the girls and boys sides,” Titans head coach Ben Kirk said. “It was great to see them come out and perform at the level we knew they could for the league meet.”

The Titans girls dominated on Friday and Saturday. The Coal Ridge 4×400 relay team took first (4:07.79), while sophomore Effie Fletcher took first in the 800 meter (2:12.13) and 1600 meter races (4:59.99). Titans senior Brilee Jensesn finished first in the shot put (36′ 8.75″) event. The Titans boys also dominated during the triple jump. Junior Aiden Huey, sophomore Marcus Munoz, and freshman Clayton Terrell took second, third, and fourth respectively in the triple jump.

“I think we have a program that kids believe in and invest in,” Kirk said. “The kids believe in what we do and how we do it, which allows them to trust in our processes and benefit from them.”

Athletes from Coal Ridge weren’t the only ones to find success during the competition in Grand Junction. Basalt senior Jared Tannenbaum took first in the 300 meter hurdles (39.03). Rifle junior Yadier Loya finished first in shot put after a 49′ 1.50″ throw, with his teammate, senior Triniti Johnson tying for first in the pole vault (9′ 10.00″).

This weekend’s meet was one of the last opportunities for athletes to improve upon their times in their events before the 2025 CHSAA state tournament at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood on May 15. After this weekend, top 18 rankings will be finalized for the tournament, and track coaches across the state will decide which of their athletes will compete in certain events.

“Most top end athletes qualify in more than 4 events at state,” Kirk said. “Their coach then decides which 4 events to enter them in and which ones to pull them from. Overall, you need to be top 18 in your classification to make it to state.”

He went on to say that he couldn’t remember a season in which his athletes showed more commitment to improving.

“I feel that our training this year has been better than it has ever been, so when you combine that with the level of dedication and talent this team has shown this year, I am extremely hopeful for some amazing results (at state),” he said.

The top 18 rankings are still fluid until Sunday, when they will be finalized in preparation for the May 15 state tournament. The Western Slope JV tournament was held May 5 at Ralph Stocker Stadium.

Other top five finishers:

Glenwood Springs 4A: Senior Ty Hesse, third boys 400 meter dash (50.25), junior Emma Gavrell, third girls 400 meter dash (1:00.60), senior Elijah Meyer second boys 110 meter hurdles (15.13), senior Dylan Partch second boys 300 meter hurdles (40.89), senior Morgan Kelly second girls pole vault (8′ 4.00″), sophomore Ryan Grosscup second boys pole vault (10′ 10.00″).

Coal Ridge 3A: Sophomore Lexi Thurmon, first girls 400 meter dash (59.35), sophomore Effie Fletcher, first girls 3200 meter (11:06.38), sophomore Kina Will, first girls 100 meter hurdles (16.31), junior Jordan Terrell, second girls 300 meter hurdles (47.20), first boys 4×200 meter relay (1:32.87), first girls 4×800 meter relay (10:18.38), junior Jordan Terrell, first girls long jump (16′ 7.50″), junior Jordan Terrell, first girls triple jump (33′ 6.50″), freshman Clayton Terrell, second high jump (6′ 1.00″), senior Carter Coon, first boys pole vault (10′ 10.00″), senior Brilee Jensen, first girls discus (118′ 4.00″).

Rifle 4A: Junior Rylan Petree, first girls 100 meter dash (12.78), junior Rylan Petree, first 400 meter dash (58.82), junior Yadier Loya, first boys discus (141′ 10.00″).

Basalt 3A: Junior Towler Scott, first boys 3200 meter (10:04.80), senior Jared Tannenbaum, fifth boys 110 meter hurdles (15.29), fourth boys 4×400 meter relay (3:32.29).