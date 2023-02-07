Coal Ridge wrestling nabs second-place team finish at Meeker Duals

Coal Ridge's Cooper Thurmon subdues a North Fork opponent at home Friday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Coal Ridge High School boys wrestling squared up against five teams at the Meeker Duals on Saturday. With the poise of Titans grapplers Clayton Rossi and Cooper Thurmon, they led Coal Ridge to a second-place team finish in Pool A. Meeker took first place.

Thurmon and Rossi each nabbed four wins and just one loss.

Meanwhile, Grand Valley and Basalt high schools also competed in Meeker on Saturday, with Basalt capturing a third-place team finish in Pool A. Grand Valley nabbed fourth place overall in Pool B.

Including two opponent forfeits, the Longhorns’ Dayton Schenk went undefeated with five wins. Grand Valley’s Teagan Jacobs and Jaysen Skeen faced opponents in all five rounds, each going undefeated with five wins.

Results for wrestled match wins:

ROUND ONE, POOL A

Coal Ridge defeats Basalt 37-30 in round one

113: Jessie Richel (Coal Ridge) over Towler Scott (Basalt), fall 1:35

120: Ian Pierce (Coal Ridge) over Ivan Babonoyaba (Basalt), decision 7-4

132: Cooper Thurmon (Coal Ridge) over Bronze Urfrig (Basalt), fall 2 minutes

138: Carter Coon (Coal Ridge) over Brandon Alfaro (Basalt), major decision 17-6

144: Cayton Rossi (Coal Ridge) over Luca Shafer (Basalt), fall 2 minutes

150: Austin Price (Coal Ridge) over Herbeth Requeno (Basalt), fall 2 minutes

157: Brandon Short (Coal Ridge) over Drake Cornett (Basalt), fall 2 minutes

285: Jose Munoz (Basalt) over Issac Herrera (Coal Ridge), fall 2 minutes

ROUND TWO, POOL A

Coal Ridge defeats null 0-0

Basalt defeats Olathe 39-30

126: Rooney Requeno (Basalt) over Luke McCullough (Olathe), decision 9-7

175: Dayton Schenk (Basalt) over Leo Reyes (Olathe), fall :03

ROUND THREE, POOL A

Basalt defeats null 0-0

Coal Ride defeats Soroco 42-12

132: Cooper Thurmon over Carmine Mallozzi (Soroco), fall :15

144: Clayton Rossi (Coal Ridge) over Maliki Zamora (Soroco), fall :55

165: Brandon Short (Coal Ridge) over Dash Duksa (Soroco), fall 1:19

ROUND FOUR, POOL A

Coal Ridge loses to Meeker 66-12

150: Jessie Richel over Reed Goedert (Meeker), fall 1:33

Basalt defeats Soroco 60-12

132: Bronze Urfrig (Basalt) over Carmine Mallozzi, fall :22

144: Luca Shafer (Basalt) over Maliki Zamora (Soroco), fall :59

175: Dayton Schenk (Basalt) over Ethan Lozano (Soroco), fall 2:51

ROUND FIVE, POOL A

Basalt loses to Meeker 72-6

Coal Ridge defeats Olathe 36-30

132: Cooper Thurmon (Coal Ridge) over Tanner Westermann (Olathe), fall 3:23

144: Clayton Rossi (Coal Ridge) over Zachariah Goodman (Olathe), fall 3:54

ROUND ONE, POOL B

Grand Valley loses to Delta 42-36

120: Teagan Jacobs (Grand Valley) over Kyle Chaffin (Delta), fall 2:39

126: Jaysen Skeen (Grand Valley) over Brody Morfitt (Delta), fall 1:07

150: Mason Schoepner (Grand Valley) over Jovany Romero (Delta), fall 2:42

175: Sione Clegg (Grand Valley) over Jonathon Elias (delta), fall 3:14

ROUND TWO, POOL B

Grand Valley defeated null 0-0

ROUND THREE, POOL B

Grand Valley defeated Meeker 2, 41-30

120: Teagan Jacobs (Grand Valley) over Rylan Vierra (Meeker), fall 1:54

126: Jaysen Skeen (Grand Valley) over Coy Richardson (Meeker), fall 5:14

138: Noah Carbajal (Grand Valley) over Dawson Richardson (Meeker), technical fall 17-0 4:46

ROUND FOUR, POOL B

Grand Valley loses to Hayden 63-18

120: Teagan Jacobs (Grand Valley) over Ethan Silva (Hayden), fall 1:47

126: Jaysen Keen (Grand Valley) over Joey Burgard (Hayden), fall 2:15

ROUND FIVE, POOL B

Grand Valley loses to Rangely 31-30

120: Teagan Jacobs (Grand Valley) over Wyatt Stevens (Rangely), fall 0:47

126: Jaysen Skeen (Grand Valley) over Colton Stevens (Rangely), fall 1 minute

144: Gabriel Mendoza (Grand Valley) over Jaime Sanchez (Rangely), fall 2:32

150: Mason Schoepner (Grand Valley) over Izaiah Moody (Rangely), fall 0:50