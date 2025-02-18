Coal Ridge’s Ben Simons sets rebounding record, Titans chase playoff spot

Coal Ridge High School’s boys basketball team is building something special this season, and senior forward Ben Simons is leading the charge.

The Titans sit at 15-5 overall and 8-2 in the 4A Western Slope League, with a strong chance to host a regional playoff game.

For Simons, this season has been about more than just winning games. It’s been about leaving a legacy.

In Thursday’s game against Rifle, Simons cemented his name in the program’s record books, breaking the all-time career rebounding record. His 663rd career rebound pushed him past Kevin DiMarco’s previous mark of 662, set between 2015-2019. With three regular-season games remaining, that number is only climbing.

“It was pretty cool,” Simons said. “It’s not like scoring 1,000 points where you know right away. We had to make sure I actually got it, but it felt awesome. Not many people take rebounds seriously, but I always know if I had a good game by how many I grabbed. That’s how I show energy, so I was pretty happy about it.”

Simons’ impact goes far beyond the boards. He leads Coal Ridge in scoring at 15.4 points per game while shooting an efficient 53% from the field. He also tops the league in free throws made (78) and ranks fourth in all of 4A Colorado for double-doubles (10). His 10.5 rebounds per game put him eighth in the classification.

“I always look at stats in terms of how much I’m hustling, not for my own recognition, but to know I’m contributing to the team,” Simons said. “I love looking back and seeing 15 rebounds because that means I did my job for my teammates.”

Coal Ridge has its eyes on hosting a regional playoff game, something that would give them a crucial home-court advantage. The Titans are currently ranked sixth in the 4A standings, but with three road games left, there’s still work to do.

“We’ve been talking a lot about needing to hit more threes and make big shots in key moments,” Simons said. “We want to hold onto our ranking and host regionals. That’s a huge focus for us. A lot of that comes down to hustle and staying composed when things don’t go our way.”

Head coach Paul Harvey credits the team’s success to its experience and relentless defense. Coal Ridge is built around a veteran core, with 14 upperclassmen, including six seniors.

“We have an experienced group, and that helps,” Harvey said. “We’ve really committed to defense, and they’re playing so hard. We’ve got outstanding kids and outstanding coaches. It’s a total group effort.”

Harvey knows these next three games will determine the team’s postseason path.

“The goal is to host regionals, and it’s still in our grasp,” Harvey said. “If we take care of business, we should finish in the top eight. That makes a huge difference—sleeping in your own bed, shooting in your own gym, playing in front of your home fans. That’s what we’re fighting for.”

One team that has stood in the way of the state-ranked No. 6 Titans’ dominance this season is No. 3 Aspen. The Skiers have beaten Coal Ridge twice, including a tight four-point game on Saturday. If the two teams meet again, Harvey knows what has to change.

“We have to capitalize on our free throws and outside shots,” Harvey said. “Last time we played, both teams hit the same amount of two-pointers and three-pointers. The only difference was they made four more free throws. That’s how evenly matched we are.”

If Coal Ridge and Aspen cross paths in the postseason, it likely wouldn’t be until the Elite Eight or Final Four. But the possibility is something the Titans have in the back of their minds.

“They’ve got us every time, but each time we get a little closer,” Harvey said. “If we see them again, it’s going to be a battle.”

The Titans’ senior class has been playing together since childhood. Harvey and assistant coach Mike Herrera have coached many of them since they were in third grade, running travel ball and leagues through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These kids have really committed,” Harvey said. “We’ve had them since they were little, and now they’ve come full circle. It’s special to see.”

That bond has helped Coal Ridge stay focused down the stretch. With three road games left in the regular season, they know what’s at stake.

“We have to bring our own energy,” Harvey said. “The way I look at it, you win these next three, and you get to play at home for two more. That’s the incentive. Take care of business, and you get to sleep in your own bed and play in front of your fans.”

The Titans hit the road on Tuesday to face off against the Palisade Bulldogs. The final score of that game was unavailable by the time of print deadline.

State playoff brackets will be announced March 2.