Coca-Cola is eyeing the cannabis market

The world's largest beverage company may be the next industry giant to jump into the cannabis drinks business.

Coca-Cola Co. says it's monitoring the nascent industry and is interested in drinks infused with CBD — the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that treats pain but doesn't get you high. The Atlanta-based soft drinks maker is in talks with Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc. to develop the beverages, according to a report from BNN Bloomberg Television.

"We are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world," Coca-Cola spokesman Kent Landers said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News. "The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time." Landers declined to comment on Aurora.

Pot stocks Tilray Inc., Cronos Group and Canopy Growth gained in pre-market trading Monday in response to Coca-Cola's interest. Tilray jumped 6.8 percent, adding to its 40 percent gain last week; Cronos rose 3.1 percent and Canopy's U.S. shares climbed 2.9 percent.

Coke's possible foray into the marijuana sector comes as beverage makers are trying to add cannabis as a trendy ingredient while their traditional businesses slow. Last month, Corona beer brewer Constellation Brands Inc. announced it will spend $3.8 billion to increase its stake in Canopy Growth Corp., the Canadian marijuana producer with a value that exceeds C$13 billion ($10 billion).

