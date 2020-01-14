‘Coffee with Council’ — Glenwood Springs City Council hopes to engage public more over a cup of joe each month

Mayor Jonathan Godes and Mayor Pro Tem Shelley Kaup will be at Bluebird Cafe this Thursday to speak with constituents as part of 'Coffee with Council.'

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Residents wanting to speak to their locally-elected officials in a more casual setting than council chambers in city hall can do exactly that, starting Thursday.

According to Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Sarah Derrigan, the city will host “Coffee with Council” events each month with the first installment occurring at 8 a.m. this Thursday, Jan. 16 at Bluebird Café located at 730 Grand Ave. in downtown Glenwood Springs.

This Thursday’s Coffee with Council will include Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes and Mayor Pro Tem Shelley Kaup.

“We will need input on specific street projects, on how to update and improve the spring cleanup service, planning for South Glenwood and Sixth Street, restructuring of Ride Glenwood services and our public art plan, just to name a few,” Kaup said. “We encourage and welcome public involvement.”

In addition to having more casual, one-on-one conversations with its constituents, the city and members of City Council hope more residents will sign up for various appointed board and commission seats that are currently vacant.

According to the city’s website, multiple openings exist on the city’s Building Board of Appeals, Financial Advisory Board, Planning and Zoning Commission and Tourism Promotion Board.

“It is greatly helpful to have our boards and commissions educate, inform and suggest policy for us to consider,” Godes said. “It is a great way to make an impact on an area of the city you are passionate about.”

For a complete listing of board and commission seats, visit the city’s website http://www.ci.glenwood-springs.co.us

mabennett@postindependent.com