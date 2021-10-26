COGCC to meet in Glenwood Springs Nov. 3, take comments

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) is scheduled to host a pair of public meetings on the Western Slope next week, including a visit to Glenwood Springs to hear comments about oil and gas industry issues impacting the region.

The Glenwood Springs listening session is set to convene at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 3 in the Devereux at the Hotel Colorado, 526 Pine St., Glenwood Springs.

Those wishing to provide public comment are asked to sign up online by noon Nov. 2 at the COGCC website [cogcc.state.co.us].

“The Commission is committed to traveling to, learning about, and hearing from communities that have oil and gas development and impacts,” Commissioner John Messner said in a news release announcing meetings in Paonia on Nov. 2 and Glenwood Springs. “The Commissioners are visiting sites from the different corners and areas of the state to see and hear firsthand from local communities about oil and gas operations.”

The meeting comes as the commission is still implementing new rules and regulations related to SB19-181 aimed at protecting public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife resources.

Commissioners are also slated to visit oil and gas sites during the Western Slope visit.