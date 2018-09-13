Colorado Animal Rescue hosts annual Dressed to the K9s event in Carbondale on Saturday

What: 18th annual Dressed to the K9s fundraiser

The night is sure to go to the dogs and cats Saturday in Carbondale.

Colorado Animal Rescue will host its annual Dressed to the K9s gala from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carbondale Recreation and Community Center.

The CARE fundraiser dates back to 2000, the first year of the shelter's operation in Spring Valley. CARE, which serves as the animal shelter for Garfield County and the city of Glenwood Springs, has taken in and placed nearly 15,000 dogs, cats and exotic pets since its opening.

Dressed to the K9s is in its eighth year and raises money to care for shelter animals throughout the year.

"Money raised goes to our general fund, and more specifically to the Thumper fund, which provides medical care to those in need," said Wes Boyd, executive director for CARE.

The evening includes food and drink, a silent auction, fundraising with Jim Calaway, and a musical performance from Valle Musico from 5-7 p.m.

The event also will host the release of author Kathleen Barger's first book, "How Guinness Found His Family." Barger will be signing books from 5-7 p.m.

Around 10 adoptable pets from the shelter will mingle among the crowd throughout the evening.

A musical variety act will take the stage at 7 p.m. with appearances by shelter animals wearing formal attire onstage and special guest cameos from a few CARE cats.

Tickets for Dressed to the K9s are $85. For more information call 970-947-9173 or visit CARE's website, coloradoanimalrescue.org.

