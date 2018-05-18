Colorado business groups will push for tax hike for roads
A coalition of business groups on Friday announced it will gather signatures to put a measure on the ballot.
The proposal would raise sales taxes by .62 percent to pay off $6 billion in transportation bonds. With interest, they would cost taxpayers $9.4 billion over 20 years.
Voters will have other options to choose from.
One measure offered for this November’s ballot by the conservative Independence Institute would borrow $3.5 billion for roads without new taxes.
Another plan referred by the state Legislature will appear on the 2019 ballot if the others aren’t approved. It would borrow $2.34 billion without new taxes.