Colorado casinos took in record combined revenue in 2018

DENVER (AP) — Colorado casinos saw an increase in combined 2018 revenue that set a record for the state.

The Denver Post reports that casinos in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek reaped combined revenue of $842.1 million last year.

The American Gaming Association says the figure is a 1.7% increase over the state’s $828 million take in 2017 and a nearly 13% increase over 2014.

The association’s 2019 edition of its “State of the States” roundup found 12 of 24 states with legalized commercial gambling enjoyed record revenues last year.

The association says the industry brought in an all-time national high of $41.7 billion in 2018, a 3.5% increase over 2017.

Officials say Colorado still lacks legal sports betting, which contributed significantly to the national increase.

