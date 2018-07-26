Eight states signed an agreement Wednesday that commits them to following a set of shared principles for growing the country’s outdoor recreation economy.

“I don’t know of any other economy in the United States that is striving for synergy like this,” said Luis Benitez, director of Colorado’s Outdoor Recreation Industry Office.

The two-page Confluence Accords, described as a treaty between states, was signed by representatives from Colorado, Montana, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, North Carolina and Vermont as part of the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market show. Benitez signed for Colorado.

The accords committed the Centennial State to things like working with public colleges to develop degrees tailored to the outdoor recreation industry and figuring out if the state has any barriers to success in the outdoor industry.

