Colorado Democrats, election officials are trying to prevent insider threats to election security
Senate Bill 153 was inspired by the events surrounding Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters
The Colorado Sun
People who tamper with voting equipment or publish confidential voting system information in Colorado could face felony charges punishable by up to three years in prison under a measure introduced Friday by Colorado Democrats and backed by state and local election officials.
Senate Bill 153 would also bar those convicted of certain offenses, including attempting to overthrow the government, from serving as an election official.
The legislation is a pointed response to the controversies surrounding Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who last week was indicted on 10 charges related to a security breach of her county’s election system.
Peters, a Republican who has cast baseless doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, is alleged to have brought an unauthorized person to a sensitive Dominion Voting Systems election software update in May 2021, after which photographs of passwords taken during the update were posted online.
Read more via the Colorado Sun.
