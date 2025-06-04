CDOT to hold telephone town hall to discuss transit projects in mountain communities 

The Colorado Department of Transportation will hold a telephone town hall on June 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to collect feedback on projects and proposals in Western Slope communities.

CDOT says it is looking to hear from residents in Chaffee, Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Lake, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin and Summit counties. The town hall will be led by CDOT District Seven Commissioner Barbara Bowman, who oversees the area that includes those 11 counties.

Residents are encouraged to call in to ask questions about projects and share input on potential transportation needs in their areas. The feedback will be used to help guide CDOT’s 10-year plan for capital projects, which represents hundreds of planned and ongoing infrastructure initiatives throughout the state.

The town hall can be accessed at http://www.CODOT.gov/programs/yourtransportationpriorities/participate .