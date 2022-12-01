Colorado elections officials formally order recount in race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch

Rep. Lauren Boebert and challenger Adam Frisch are seen at their various watch parties on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

State elections officials Wednesday formally ordered a mandatory recount — as expected — in the closely watched 3rd Congressional District race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch.

Boebert leads Frisch, who has already conceded , by 550 votes. But under Colorado law , a mandatory recount occurs when the number of votes separating the leading two candidates is less than 0.5% of the number of votes cast for the leading candidate.

The 550-vote margin represents 0.3% of the 163,842 votes cast this year for Boebert.

