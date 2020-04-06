Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extends statewide ‘stay at home’ order until at least April 26

Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a press conference to address the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Colorado at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Gov. Jared Polis said the first confirmed individual is a man in his 30s, who traveled to Italy last month and was recreating in Colorado. Polis added that the man's girlfriend, who was traveling with him has been quarantined. A second case was reported during the press conference, but no information was provided by Polis or the officials flanking him. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)



Gov. Jared Polis announced he is extending Colorado’s statewide stay-at-home order until at least April 26 in an unprecedented televised speech to the entire state on Monday night.

“The reason for the April 26 date is simple: because the data and the science tells us that staying at home is our best chance, our only realistic chance, to avoid a catastrophic loss of life — the deaths of thousands of our friends, our neighbors, our family members,” Polis said.

Polis, speaking to Coloradans from the governor’s mansion, said he knows that many in the state are frustrated and angry. “We all want a timeline,” he said. “When will this nightmare be over.”

It’s been more than a month since the first cases of coronavirus in Colorado were announced on March 6.

Colorado now has reported 150 deaths attributed to coronavirus, and more than 5,000 confirmed cases, though health officials say there are likely actually between 17,000 and 18,000 Coloradans who are or have been infected. Nearly 1,000 of those with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are hospitalized and there are outbreaks in at least 41 nursing homes and senior care centers.

