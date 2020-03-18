Colorado governor extends ski resort ban, other social-distancing measures

Gwyn Knowlton, right, and George Gordon, center right, along with other people from Gwyn's High Alpine pass out food supplies to Snowmass community members on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Kelsey Brunner//The Aspen Times via AP

Gov. Jared Polis extended Wednesday night the ski resort closures in Colorado to April 6 and added social-distancing measures that include gatherings limited to 10 people as the COVID-19 virus cases increase throughout the state.

“COVID-19 has spread throughout many mountain communities where ski resorts are located and this is a necessary step to help slow the spread of the virus,” the governor said in a news release Wednesday evening.

Last week, the Governor issued an executive order suspending ski area operations until March 22. Aspen Skiing Co. said this week it would not reopen Buttermilk but was hoping to reopen before the scheduled April 19 season closing.

He also extended the school closures through April 17; the first day back to class would be Monday, April 20, at the earliest.

Earlier in the day Polis noted mountain communities are hotspots, and some of the draconian measures already taken by county health departments in those areas, like Summit County, which has shut down all non-essential businesses.

“We’re going to take the steps we need to avoid catastrophic loss of life,” Polis said Wednesday morning, adding that a “shelter in place” order has impacts his office is considering. “We have to make sure that we have it in a way where there’s compliance, where there’s social order, where people can support themselves.”

When asked how a measure like that would be enforced, Polis said it’s up to the people of Colorado to do the right thing.

“I want to be clear that the responsibility is on the people at the end of the day,” he said, adding the state’s recommendation is no more than 10 people in one place. “There’s not really the ability to police. If you’re stupid and you have 30 or 40 or 80 people at your home, I mean, maybe the neighbors will complain and maybe the police will come out, but please don’t be stupid, your local law enforcement is not going to be everywhere.

“It’s not something you’re trying to get away with. What you’re doing is you’re jeopardizing the lives of your friends.”