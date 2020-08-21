Colorado governor extends temporary last call to 11 p.m. starting Saturday

As of the weekend, drinkers at bars and restaurants around Colorado will have one more hour to order alcohol. Governor Jared Polis announced on Friday that last call has moved from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting on Saturday.

“I’m very hopeful that within a month that can then go to midnight,” Polis added. “But hopefully it will provide folks a little more breathing room to get to 11 p.m. last call.”

Bar owners who spoke to The Denver Post earlier this week said they were hoping for news of a midnight last call in time for the end of summer and as the governor’s original 30-day 10 p.m. order expired.

At the time Polis announced the 10 p.m. last call on July 21, the 20-29 age group was leading Colorado’s coronavirus cases, and the number of new COVID-19 infections across the state had been on the rise for five weeks straight.

At Friday’s press conference, Polis and State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said they are encouraged by a shift over the last month in demographic data of the virus’ spread.

